Sunday, 9 October, 2022, 11:17 AM
Pakundia BCL factiion demands cancellation of newly formed committee

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

A section of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) of Pakundia upazila in Kishoreganj district on Saturday held a press conference and took out a procession with brooms, setting fires and blocking road to demand the cancellation of the newly formed committee of the upazila BCL, which was formed after 12 years.
These programmes took place in Pakundia Municipal Sadar Bazar area from 11:00am.
According to the party sources, after 12 years, on October 5, District Chhatra League President Anwar Hossain Molla and General Secretary Mohammad Foyez Oman Khan signed a partial committee of Pakundia upazila Chhatra League with 19 members. Nazmul Alam was the President of the committee and Md Tofayel Ahmed was made General Secretary.
After the announcement of the committee, a section of Upazila Chhatra League took a stand against it. The aggrieved section announced the programmes of Saturday. Earlier on Wednesday night, Chhatra League leader Md Armin Ahmed rejected the newly formed committee and bathed in milk and announced conclusion of his journey of student politics. Armin Ahmed is the number one Vice President of the newly formed committee and the former General Secretary of Pakundia Degree College unit Chhatra League.
As per prior announcement, the angry leaders and activists of Chhatra League took out a procession with brooms and circled the various roads of the municipal area. At the end of the procession, the angry leaders and activists set fire to the tires of Pakundia-Matthkhala road and chanted various slogans. At that time, the traffic on that road was stopped for about half an hour. This caused a long traffic jam on both sides of the road.
Later a press conference was held at Pakundia Bangabandhu Chattar on the same demand. President of Pakundia Government College BCL Sakibul Hasan gave a speech. Saddam Hossain, Nafiz Ahmed, Rakibul Hasan, Hridoy and other leaders and activists were present at the press conference. They demanded immediate cancellation of the declared committee. They said the tested leaders and activists were not evaluated in the newly formed committee rather intruders from the Chhatra Dal and Jamaat-Shibir got position in the committee. Apart from this, married, elderly and drug addicted leaders have been kept in the committee.
Earlier during the procession Pakundia Upazila Parishad Chairman Rafiqul Islam expressed solidarity with the agitators and spoke against the newly formed committee.


