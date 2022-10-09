Govt implementing sustainable plastic management plan: Environment Minister

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md. Shahab Uddin has said government is implementing sustainable plastic management in environmentally sound manner. Addressing plastic pollution is not only an important development agenda but also an opportunity to innovate and create green jobs with a view to ensuring a green growth pathway for Bangladesh. The government of Bangladesh has proactively responded to this challenge by formulating a number of legislations, rules, regulations, policies and green growth strategic plans.

Environment Minister said this in the seminar on "Enabling Policy for Sustainable Plastic Waste Management" on October 8, 2022 at Sheraton Hotel, Banani, Dhaka.

Shahab Uddin said unmanaged plastic waste has extremely adverse impact on human health, environment, biodiversity and over all ecosystem. A huge amount of plastic waste ends up in the lakes, canals and rivers and eventually gets carried into the ocean. Microplastics are getting into our food chain which are dangerous for human health. Plastic is indirectly contributing to global warming.

Environment minister said the government of Bangladesh has finalized 'Towards a Multisectoral Action Plan for Sustainable Plastic Management in Bangladesh'. 'The National Action Plan for Sustainable Plastic Management' has focused on circular use of plastic based on a 3R strategy: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. A circular economy will help to create new value chains, skills, innovative products and green jobs while addressing social and environmental challenges.