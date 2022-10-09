Video
BNP has no option but to oust AL govt: Fakhrul

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Saturday "BNP has no other option but to oust the fascist Awami League government."  
Speaking at the 43rd founding anniversary of the Jatiyatabadi Ulama Dal at Segunbagicha he said, "We are observing our founding anniversary when we are struggling for democracy, right to speak and security of our life."
"But no one can protest against their oppressions," said Fakhrul and added, "One of our woman leaders was arrested at midnight for posting comments against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Facebook."    
BNP Secretary General said, "Police headquarters collect names and addresses of anti-government leaders and their associates. With these names, they will create a database and repress them so that the opposition cannot do any political activities It is not only worrisome for the opposition political leaders but also for the general people."  
Fakhrul said, "If this is the picture of a democratic country, we have no option but to remove this government from power."
Mentioning that, "This government has become a burden to the nation. That is why every day more and more people are joining our protest programmes to oust this fascist government."
Fakhrul said, "The government has announced 29 agencies and institutions as "critical information infrastructure," officially declaring illegal access to their information as punishable offence to patronize corruption in the government organizations."
We will force this government to resign and hand over power to a non-partisan neutral government, he added.  
Amanullah Aman, an adviser to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia said, "After December 10, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and Vice Chairperson Tarique Rahman will run the country."
Amanullah said, "Decision of the neutral government will be made on the street. Five of our party men have been killed and five thousand more are ready to sacrifice their lives to establish democracy in the country."
Amanullah urged the BNP leaders and activists to close 64 districts along with the entry points of Dhaka.


