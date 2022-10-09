The Buddhist community will celebrate their second largest religious festival Prabarana Purnima today in the city as elsewhere across the country with due solemnity and traditional enthusiasm.

The festival is also known as Ashwini Purnima that marks conclusion of the three-month-long seclusion of the monks inside their monasteries for self edification and atonement of their defilement. To mark this event, the Buddhists will release candle-lit air balloons made of coloured paper (fanush) and set free to flow towards the autumnal sky in the evening which is the chief attraction of the festival.

Marking the festival and on the occasion of month long Kathin Chibar Dan (Yellow Robe Offering Ceremony), President M Abdul Hamid greeted the Buddhists.

President Abdul Hamid, in a message, conveyed greetings to the members of the Buddhist community and said Gautom Buddha, throughout his life, preached the eternal message of equality, friendship, compassion, peace and humanity in building a peaceful world. BSS



















