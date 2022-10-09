Evaly’s Rassel aspired to be Bangladesh’s Jack Ma: Nasrin

Evaly's co-founder Mohammad Rassel wanted to be like Chinese business magnate Jack Ma and take the e-commerce firm to the similar height of Alibaba, Rassel's wife Shamima Nasrin said.

"With the same purpose, our former managing director (Rassel) started Evaly," said Nasrin, also a co-founder of the e-commerce platform, at a press conference on Thursday. "Look, we are children of this country. Our dreams were like those of Jack Ma. If Jack Ma could leave eBay behind and establish Alibaba as a glorious company, why can't we?"

According to Nasrin, the main objective of the e-commerce venture was to reduce the operational cost of selling products and provide the best services to customers at attractive prices. It was the first press conference of Evaly since her release from jail.









