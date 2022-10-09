24 Chhatra Odhikar leaders sent to jail

A Dhaka court on Saturday sent 24 leaders and activists of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad including Dhaka University unit President Akhter Hossain to jail in two cases filed by Chhatra League with Shahbagh Police Station for assault and attempt on life.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahidul Islam passed the order.

Sub Inspector Md Ariful Haque of Shahbagh Police Station, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced them before the court with a prayer to keep them in jail until the investigation was complete.

On the other hand their lawyer Advocate Mujahidul Islam submitted petition to grant them bail. After a hearing the court fixed Tuesday for hearing on the bail petition. The court has ordered to ensure medical treatment of the accused in accordance with the jail code after an appeal was made for their treatment.

The accused who were sent to jail are Dhaka University unit Secretary Akhter Hossain, Saddam Hossain, Taslim Hossain Ovi, Abdul Quader, Tariqul Islam, Mamunur Rashid, Nazmul Hasan, Md Rakib, Ariful Islam, Ashif Mahmud, Tawhidul Islam, HM Rubel Hossain, Yusof Hossain, Mijan Uddin, Belal Hossain, Omar Faruqe, Abu Kawser, Zahid Ahsan, Moazzem Hossain, Sanaullah, Shah Waliullah, Rakib, Sajjad Hossain.

Secretary Nazim Uddin and Dhaka College BCL activist Aminur Rahman filed the two cases against the Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders and activists. Shahbagh police later arrested the 24 leaders and activists of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad in connection with the two cases.

The Chhatra Odhikar Parishad on Friday afternoon organized a meeting to mark the third death anniversary of BUET student Abrar Fahad at the foot of Raju Memorial Sculpture on the Dhaka University campus. At one point, the members and activists of Chhatra League carried out an attack there, chased them and ousted them from the campus.

It has been learned that two leaders of BCL filed the cases against the activists of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad. The detainees in these two cases were shown arrested and were presented before the court on Saturday morning by the Shahbagh Police Station.

Speaking to the Daily Observer on Saturday morning, a Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Shahbagh Police Station said, BCL Organising Secretary Nazim Uddin and Aminur Rahman filed two separate cases naming 25 leaders and activists of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad and accusing another 140 to 150 unidentified persons over the clash in Dhaka Medical College.

One of the accused has been shown "absconding" and the remaining 24 were sent to the CMM court. The accused in both cases are the same.

Meanwhile, Gano Adhikar Parishad brought out a procession, headed by their member secretary Nurul Haque, towards the CMM court from Paltan demanding the release of arrested leaders and activists of the Chhatra Odhikar Parishad.

Speaking to the newspersons after reaching in front of the CMM court, Nurul Haque said that they are ready to be imprisoned voluntarily if the activists of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad are not released.

On October 6 in 2019, the body of Abrar Fahad, a second-year student of Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department, was recovered from BUET's Sher-e-Bangla Hall. The court sentenced 20 people to death in the case filed over the killing of Abrar Fahad in December last year. Five of the accused in the case were sentenced to life imprisonment. All the accused are expelled leaders and workers of Chhatra League's BUET unit.





