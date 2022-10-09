Constitution, electoral system do not work as per any individual’s whim: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said constitution and electoral system do not function as per whim of individuals as the electoral system has been set up following the practices of different democratic countries.

"Constitution and electoral system has been established following the practices of different democratic countries. So, the constitution and electoral system do not work as per the whim of individuals," he said in a statement protesting BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's misleading and politically motivated remarks.

The ruling party general secretary said autocrats Ziaur Rahman and HM Ershad amended the constitution to give constitutional legitimacy to the power seized by them for personal interests. Those amendments of the constitution were declared illegal by the country's highest court, now there is no scope to go back to that systems, he added.

"Now those who are giving anti-constitutional statements want to see an undemocratic and unelected government system," Quader added.

Criticising BNP leaders for their attempts to mislead people, Quader said BNP leaders are making such unconstitutional, undemocratic and false remarks because they want to see unelected and undemocratic government in power.

He said Awami League led by Bangabandhu's daughter and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is always in favour of an inclusive election and it expects a competitive electoral system.

Mentioning that Sheikh Hasina always welcomes participation of all political parties in elections, Obaidul Quader said Awami League wants participation of all political parties to testify their popularity, along with building habit to accept elections results.

BNP does not participate in elections sensing its defeat and if is joins polls, it do so to make the election questionable, he said, adding that if BNP secretary general's mentality is like that then the democracy would never be sustainable. BSS













