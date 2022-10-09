Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 October, 2022, 11:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

5 held for rape of teenager at Kamalapur Rail Station

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234
Staff Correspondent

A teenager girl was allegedly raped inside a local train at Kamalapur Railway Station on Friday night. Police arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in the incident.
The arrested are Suman, 21, Naim, 25, Nazmul, 25, Anwar, 20 and Roman alias Kalu, 22. However, the main accused Imran has been absconding.
Police said several youths raped the 17-year-old girl inside a local train after she arrived at Kamalapur Railway Station from Netrakona on Friday (October 7) night.
The victim was examined at the One-Stop Service at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday (October 8) afternoon.
Confirming the matter, Dhaka Railway Kamalapur Police Station's Sub-Inspector (SI) Reaz Mahmud said the victim hails from Netrakona district. Being angry with parents, she got on board the Haor Express train on Friday (October 7) afternoon and got down at Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka. While waiting at the platform, she had talked with one youth named Imran who sells bottled water at the station. After talking with the girl, Imran requested her to sleep on a bench of the platform.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt implementing sustainable plastic management plan: Environment Minister
BNP has no option but to oust AL govt: Fakhrul
Prabarana Purnima today
Evaly’s Rassel aspired to be Bangladesh’s Jack Ma: Nasrin
24 Chhatra Odhikar leaders sent to jail
Constitution, electoral system do not work as per any individual’s whim: Quader
5 held for rape of teenager at Kamalapur Rail Station
1200 MW ultra-super critical Coal-fired Power plant likely to start next year


Latest News
Deadly clashes in West Bank, shooting attack in Jerusalem
ICPC 2021: DU team wins regional programming contest at BUBT
Holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi tody
North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles
Julian Assange supporters form human chain outside UK Parliament
Tajul hails prospect of waste-to-energy revolution
President urges Buddhist leaders to build peaceful country
Two workers killed as roof collapses in Khagrachhari
Russia names new general to lead Ukraine offensive
We don’t need any external advices for Bangladesh: Momen
Most Read News
Julian Assange supporters form human chain outside UK Parliament
11 killed as bus catches fire in India's Maharashtra
Elon Musk offers proposal to resolve China-Taiwan tensions
Registration to be start on Oct 7
The members of DB  in a special drive seized a huge amount of foreign liquor
Climate insurance facilities in country a must
Illegal parking of heavy vehicles on the roadside along the Beribadh
20 tested positive for C-19 in Ctg
Russia names new general to lead Ukraine offensive
The EU and Bangladesh: Natural Partners in the Climate Crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft