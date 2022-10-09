5 held for rape of teenager at Kamalapur Rail Station

A teenager girl was allegedly raped inside a local train at Kamalapur Railway Station on Friday night. Police arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in the incident.

The arrested are Suman, 21, Naim, 25, Nazmul, 25, Anwar, 20 and Roman alias Kalu, 22. However, the main accused Imran has been absconding.

Police said several youths raped the 17-year-old girl inside a local train after she arrived at Kamalapur Railway Station from Netrakona on Friday (October 7) night.

The victim was examined at the One-Stop Service at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday (October 8) afternoon.

Confirming the matter, Dhaka Railway Kamalapur Police Station's Sub-Inspector (SI) Reaz Mahmud said the victim hails from Netrakona district. Being angry with parents, she got on board the Haor Express train on Friday (October 7) afternoon and got down at Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka. While waiting at the platform, she had talked with one youth named Imran who sells bottled water at the station. After talking with the girl, Imran requested her to sleep on a bench of the platform.













