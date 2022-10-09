1200 MW ultra-super critical Coal-fired Power plant likely to start next year

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 8: One of two units of Ultrasuper Critical Coal Fired Power Plant by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) having the generation capacity of 1200 MW is expected to go on operation in January 2024 next while the second unit on July the same year.

Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh (CPGCBL), a state-owned enterprise of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, is developing the project at a cost of Taka 51,800 crore.

According to CPGCBL sources, nearly 82 per cent of the project has so far been completed.

Matarbari coal-fired power plant is being developed in Maheshkhali in the Cox's Bazar district of Bangladesh by CPGCBL, a state-owned enterprise of Bangladesh, is developing the project.

Meanwhile, the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) cleared the first revision of Matarbari 2X600 MW Ultra Supercritical Coal Fired Power Project, raising its cost by Tk 15,870 crore and extending the deadline up to December 2026 from June 2023.

The approval came from the weekly ECNEC meeting held virtually with ECNEC chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair on November 23 in 2021 last.

The cost of the Matarbari project now stands at Tk 51,854.88 crore against the original amount of Tk 35,984.46.

At leaast 98 per cent of the additional cost of Tk 15,870.42 crore would be utilised for ensuring deep seaport facilities.

It may be mentioned that the Matarbari power plant was proposed in September 2011 and granted environmental approval in October 2013. Ground-breaking ceremony for the project took place in January 2018.

The plant is expected to account for 10 percent of the total generation capacity of Bangladesh.

Matarbari thermal power plant is being developed on a 1,500-acre site. It consists of two thermal units based on ultra-supercritical coal-fired technology, with an installed capacity of 600MW each.

A consortium of Sumitomo, Toshiba and IHI was awarded the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the project, in August 2017.

Sumitomo subcontracted Toshiba Plant Systems and Services for constructing the port and providing other plant equipment and associated civil work, while Penta-Ocean Construction was awarded a 1.4 billion US Dollar-worth subcontract for the construction works related to Matarbari port. The construction of a 14.3km long, 250m wide and 18.5m deep channel for the port is complete. The work to widen the channel by another 100 metres is ongoing.

Once completed, the channel will enable ships with a capacity of 80,000 tonnes to sail in. It will look like the Kashima Port in Japan.

Two jetties have been constructed for the plant and a dozen more will be built for commercial use. One of the jetties for the plant will be used to import coal and the other for oil.

Meanwhile, Toshiba will supply the steam turbines and generators for the power plant, while IHI will provide the boilers. Sumitomo awarded the civil engineering contract worth 840 million US Dollar to Posco E&C, a company based in Korea.







