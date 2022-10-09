Dengue: Record 712 patients hospitalised

The country recorded the highest admission of patients in the hospital as 712 patients hospitalised with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). At the same time, three more patients died due the disease. This year's death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease stands 67.

Of the admitted patients, 499 have been admitted in different hospital of Dhaka and 213 outside of Dhaka. A total of 20,235 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country in this year. Of them, 17,752 patients returned home after recovery.











