Sunday, 9 October, 2022, 11:16 AM
Home Back Page

Dengue: Record 712 patients hospitalised

3 more die in 24hrs

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded the highest admission of patients in the hospital as 712 patients hospitalised with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). At the same time, three more patients died due the disease. This year's death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease stands 67.
Of the admitted patients, 499 have been admitted in different hospital of Dhaka and 213 outside of Dhaka. A total of 20,235 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country in this year. Of them, 17,752 patients returned home after recovery.


