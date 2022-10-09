Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 October, 2022, 11:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Amit Shah assures to make Assam ‘flood-free’ in 5 years

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

GUWAHATI, Oct 8: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday assured the people of Assam that the government would make the state 'flood-free' in the next five years.
"Earlier, during Assembly elections, I said that we made Assam free from terrorism and strikes. Now give us five years we will make Assam free from floods. The Assam government has made yojana which will make floods a thing of the past in Assam within 5 yrs," Amit Shah said at a Karyakarta Sammelan at Guwahati's Khanapara.
On Friday, Mr Shah emphasized the need for the state's protection from floods for its further development and attracting significant investors.
"The state must come up with a long-term plan which would provide protection from floods for decades to come and not look at short-term measures alone. The Assam government should come up with a concrete action plan to protect and rejuvenate the wetlands in the State and increase their holding capacity so that they can also act as storage reservoirs during floods," Mr Shah said while reviewing a meeting chaired by him in Guwahati to make the state of Assam flood free.
The state has witnessed devastating flood and landslide conditions due to its being a heavy-rainfall-prone region of the country as it witnessed over 190 deaths in the state till July this year.
In July 2022, nearly 5.39 lakh people in 12 districts were affected by the deluge.
Besides, several fish farmers also incurred massive losses in the devastating Assam floods in July, who were later granted aid by the state government with the intent to revitalise the state's fish industry.    -ANI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan inaugurated the fortnightly programmes of the Islamic Foundation
Amit Shah assures to make Assam ‘flood-free’ in 5 years
Month-long book fair at Baitul Mukarram begins
US aims to hobble China’s chip industry with sweeping new export rules
Ukraine N power plant loses external power link: UN
UK train commuters hit by further strikes over pay
Students won’t let enemy ‘dreams to come true’: Raisi
US to announce new Arctic strategy as climate threat grows


Latest News
Deadly clashes in West Bank, shooting attack in Jerusalem
ICPC 2021: DU team wins regional programming contest at BUBT
Holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi tody
North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles
Julian Assange supporters form human chain outside UK Parliament
Tajul hails prospect of waste-to-energy revolution
President urges Buddhist leaders to build peaceful country
Two workers killed as roof collapses in Khagrachhari
Russia names new general to lead Ukraine offensive
We don’t need any external advices for Bangladesh: Momen
Most Read News
Julian Assange supporters form human chain outside UK Parliament
11 killed as bus catches fire in India's Maharashtra
Elon Musk offers proposal to resolve China-Taiwan tensions
Registration to be start on Oct 7
The members of DB  in a special drive seized a huge amount of foreign liquor
Climate insurance facilities in country a must
Illegal parking of heavy vehicles on the roadside along the Beribadh
20 tested positive for C-19 in Ctg
Russia names new general to lead Ukraine offensive
The EU and Bangladesh: Natural Partners in the Climate Crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft