Amit Shah assures to make Assam ‘flood-free’ in 5 years

GUWAHATI, Oct 8: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday assured the people of Assam that the government would make the state 'flood-free' in the next five years.

"Earlier, during Assembly elections, I said that we made Assam free from terrorism and strikes. Now give us five years we will make Assam free from floods. The Assam government has made yojana which will make floods a thing of the past in Assam within 5 yrs," Amit Shah said at a Karyakarta Sammelan at Guwahati's Khanapara.

On Friday, Mr Shah emphasized the need for the state's protection from floods for its further development and attracting significant investors.

"The state must come up with a long-term plan which would provide protection from floods for decades to come and not look at short-term measures alone. The Assam government should come up with a concrete action plan to protect and rejuvenate the wetlands in the State and increase their holding capacity so that they can also act as storage reservoirs during floods," Mr Shah said while reviewing a meeting chaired by him in Guwahati to make the state of Assam flood free.

The state has witnessed devastating flood and landslide conditions due to its being a heavy-rainfall-prone region of the country as it witnessed over 190 deaths in the state till July this year.

In July 2022, nearly 5.39 lakh people in 12 districts were affected by the deluge.

Besides, several fish farmers also incurred massive losses in the devastating Assam floods in July, who were later granted aid by the state government with the intent to revitalise the state's fish industry. -ANI







