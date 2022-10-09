Video
Month-long book fair at Baitul Mukarram begins

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan on Saturday inaugurated the fortnightly programmes of the Islamic Foundation at the eastern ground of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka marking the Eid-e Miladunnabi.
In his speech as chief guest, Faridul Haque urged all devotees to follow the lifestyle and directives of the great Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) for building a developed, peaceful and welfare country.
Later, the state minister visited the stalls of month-long book fair arranged at the    ground.
A total of 64 stalls were established in the fair. The fair will remain open from 10am to 8pm. The books published by the Islamic Foundation would be sold at the fair with a commission of 35 per cent.
Among others, Religious Affairs' Ministry's Additional Secretary Muha. Abdul Awal Hawlader, Baitul Mukarram Mosque's Kahtib Maulana Mufti Mohammad Ruhul Amin, Shaikhul Hadith Maulana Yahya Mahmud and Islamic Foundation's Director General Dr. Md. Mushfiqur Rahman were also present.


