Sunday, 9 October, 2022, 11:16 AM
Ukraine N power plant loses external power link: UN

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

BERLIN, Oct 8: Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe, has lost its last remaining external power source as a result of renewed shelling and is now relying on emergency diesel generators, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Saturday.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said that the plant's link to a 750-kilovolt line was cut at around 1 a.m. Saturday. It cited official information from Ukraine as well as reports from IAEA experts at the site, which is held by Russian forces.
All six reactors at the plant are shut down but they still require electricity for cooling and other safety functions. Plant engineers have begun work to repair the damaged power line and the plant's generators - not all of which are currently being used - each have sufficient fuel for at least 10 days, the IAEA said.    -AFP









