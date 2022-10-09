Video
South Sudan girls breaking health taboos through football

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 253

(L to R) The captains of Sudan and South Sudan shake hands before the start of a FIFA women's football friendly match between Sudan and South Sudan at Jebel Awliaa stadium in Sudan's capital Khartoum on February 16, 2022. - Sudan's women national team was officially created in 2021, around two years following the ouster of Islamist president Omar al-Bashir whose three-decade rule which saw little freedoms for women. The team has since took part of the Arab Women's Cup 2021 playing against Egypt, Tunisia, and Lebanon. They also played Algeria in October, and South Sudan this month.

PARIS, OCT 8: Female footballers in South Sudan are breaking down "taboo topics" relating to their personal health thanks to a pilot project organised in the young nation.
"Girls and women's football, it's not just football, giving access to play the game, but it's really tackling some of these social challenges or taboo topics," Arijana Demirovic, the head of world governing body FIFA's women's football development, told AFP.
In South Sudan, girls "struggle quite a lot around the topic of menstruation, menstrual hygiene and also access to sanitary products," Bosnian-born Demirovic pointed out.
FIFA estimate that 70 percent of women in the East African nation which gained independence in 2011 after six years of brutal civil war do not have access to hygiene products, preventing girls from regularly attending school and practicing sports.
Demirovic and her team visited the capital Juba several times, holding workshops with members of the national team, and distributing hygienic products and kits.
"We had to understand what they do for hygiene, what they know and what they use as traditional products," said the 33-year-old.
"In Africa too often young girls use inappropriate fabrics, mattress sponges or pieces of cutout fabric," Senegalese Yaya Helene Ndiaye, president of the NGO Kitambaa, which accompanies FIFA in South Sudan, told AFP.
"I was there from the first meeting," South Sudanese international midfielder Esther Luis, who plays for Munuki FC in Juba, told AFP.
"We were really happy that this type of project came to our country. I really appreciated it. In our culture, it's not always easy to talk about this kind of subject.
"While most of my teammates understand that it's just part of life, in rural areas it can sometimes be difficult to talk about."
Through football "we can reach them," said 19-year-old Luis of girls who come from rural areas. "When their teammates explain it to them, they feel less embarrassed."
Demirovic said she has been encouraged by the "positive feedback" that FIFA's 'Menstrual Health and Education through Football' project has received and its success in "empowering girls to take care of their own health".
"A lot of the girls told us that they use the sanitary pads, it also solves a question of budget for their families," she said.  
"They have shared information with their siblings."
She added: "They've seen quite a lot of benefits of it and seeing how some of these girls' lives have changed in a very positive way in a very short time.    -AFP


