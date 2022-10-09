Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 October, 2022, 11:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mbappe tops football earnings list at $128 mn: Forbes

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 245

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe heads the ball during the UEFA Champions League 1st round day 3 group H football match between SL Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain, at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on October 5, 2022. photo: AFP

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe heads the ball during the UEFA Champions League 1st round day 3 group H football match between SL Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain, at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on October 5, 2022. photo: AFP

NEW YORK, OCT 8: French superstar striker Kylian Mbappe will earn a record $128 million in annual earnings to top the list of the world's highest-paid football players, according to a Friday Forbes magazine report.
The magazine noted Mbappe crossed the $100 million milestone at age 23 while such legends as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were in their 30s and at the peak of their careers when crossing that money mark for the first time.
Mbappe signed a three-year contract extension in May to remain with dominant Ligue 1 side Paris-Saint Germain.
Forbes reported the deal will bring Mbappe about $110 million for his salary and season share of a signing bonus plus an estimated $18 million in annual endorsement income from such companies as Nike, Dior, Hublot and Oakley.
Mbappe was on the cover of the EA Sports FIFA video game, founded the production company Zebra Valley and is an investor in fantasy NFT platform Sorare.
"He's a global icon already," Sorare co-founder Nicolas Julia told Forbes. "He wants to aid the world and show, also, that huge things can be built out of France."
PSG teammate Messi, 35, ranks second at $120 million with Manchester United's Ronaldo, 37, third on $100 million. They had shared the top two spots since 2014 and still set the endorsements pace, Ronaldo at $60 million and Messi at $55 million.
In all, the top top-10 players will collect $652 million this season, an 11% jump from last year's $585 million figure. Mbappe, Messi and Portugal's Ronaldo together account from more than half of that money total.
PSG forward Neymar of Brazil ranked fourth on $87 million followed in order by Mohamed Salah, on $53 million, Erling Haaland on $39 million, Robert Lewandowski at $35 million, Eden Hazard at $31 million, Andres Iniesta at $30 million and Kevin De Bruyne at $29 million.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man City fined £260,000 for final day pitch invasion
South Sudan girls breaking health taboos through football
US coach praises players for stand against sexual abuse in football
Tiafoe to face Fritz in Japan Open final after 'weird' win
Lyon end losing streak with 1-1 draw against Toulouse
Mbappe tops football earnings list at $128 mn: Forbes
Pakistan win over New Zealand in T20 tri-series
Tigers to prepare for India Test with A team's tour to Tamil Nadu


Latest News
Deadly clashes in West Bank, shooting attack in Jerusalem
ICPC 2021: DU team wins regional programming contest at BUBT
Holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi tody
North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles
Julian Assange supporters form human chain outside UK Parliament
Tajul hails prospect of waste-to-energy revolution
President urges Buddhist leaders to build peaceful country
Two workers killed as roof collapses in Khagrachhari
Russia names new general to lead Ukraine offensive
We don’t need any external advices for Bangladesh: Momen
Most Read News
Julian Assange supporters form human chain outside UK Parliament
11 killed as bus catches fire in India's Maharashtra
Elon Musk offers proposal to resolve China-Taiwan tensions
Registration to be start on Oct 7
The members of DB  in a special drive seized a huge amount of foreign liquor
Climate insurance facilities in country a must
Illegal parking of heavy vehicles on the roadside along the Beribadh
20 tested positive for C-19 in Ctg
Russia names new general to lead Ukraine offensive
The EU and Bangladesh: Natural Partners in the Climate Crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft