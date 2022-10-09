Tigers to prepare for India Test with A team's tour to Tamil Nadu

The team management believes that Bangladesh A team's tour to Chennai where they will take on the Tamil Nadu state team will be particularly beneficial for their preparation for the Test series against India at home in November.

The Bangladesh A team, which comprised with most of the Test players including former Test captain Mominul Haque will play two four-dayer and three one-day match during the tour. The Bangladesh A team, in the guise of BCB XI will leave the country on Sunday for Chennai.

"Most of the Test players are in the squad of Bangladesh A. The Tamil Nadu state is a very strong team. It is a good opportunity for us before the India series. Mominul may get back into rhythm and Saif, Sadman may understand their game well if they play against good opponents. I think the tour will be very useful for us," said selector Habibul Bashar Sumon.

Bangladesh A team captain Mohammad Mithun echoed the same.

"Chennai should be relatively easy for us as far as the condition is concerned. And several test players have joined our team this time. Hopefully, there will be something better here than the last tour," Mithun said.

Bangladesh 'A' team went to West Indies last July. Under the leadership of Mithun, Bangladesh's performance there was not bad. While the likes of Saif, Mithun got runs, the bowlers also shine more or less.

Mithun believes if the A team could tour overseas at regular basis it will bolster the national team indeed as it could make the pipeline stronger. According to him, playing overseas condition is way better than playing in domestic cricket.

"A' team should have a regular structure. Because 'A' team tours are more challenging than the way we play domestic cricket. It (tour) is definitely a positive aspect. If the tour happens regularly, the Bangladesh team will benefit a lot.

Even a year ago, Mithun had place in all three formats of the national team but the situation changed as he is no longer in the national fold in any format of cricket. The middle order batsman has done well in the recent National Cricket League (NCL) and Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL).

He however is hoping to give his best in the tour of India and thereby wants to make his case stronger for national team again.

"I try to do well whenever I get the opportunity. Performances will fluctuate, so do players' careers. But I can say that I will give my best there. I try to be happy where I am. I want to give hundred percent from my side. The purpose is always to perform and help the team I play for." -BSS















