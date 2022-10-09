Video
Anger fuelled Luthra to take role as new head of Scottish cricket

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208

LONDON, OCT 8: The new chair of Cricket Scotland, Anjan Luthra, said anger at reading a report into racism in the organisation motivated him to get involved in turning the sport around in Scotland.
An independent review published in July found 448 examples of institutional racism and prompted resignations en masse from the Cricket Scotland board.
Luthra played cricket for Scotland at youth level and now runs a London-based global media business after qualifying as a chartered account.
"I have arrived in a very problematic, complicated situation and there are some deep problems, but I am very optimistic about the future and ready to rebuild the organisation," Luthra told Sky Sports.
"Why I got involved was driven and fuelled by my anger, deep upset and frustration about what I was hearing and reading from the report.
"The why for me comes from an underlying passion to change the course of this organisation and make a level playing field for everyone playing cricket in Scotland."
An investigation was commissioned by sportscotland, the national funding body, last year after Scotland's all-time leading wicket-taker Majid Haq and former teammate Qasim Sheikh said they had suffered racist abuse.    -AFP


