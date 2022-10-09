

Francisco new Assistant Coach of Fortis FC

The 40-year aged coach has experience providing technical assistance to the Egyptian national team last year. Before that he was the head coach of East Bengal Football Club in India in 2020 and afterwards he was an assistant cum fitness coach of Bangladesh Premier League club Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra Limited for a while from 2020 to 21.

Fortis FC Limited which qualified for the country's top league Bangladesh Premier League by becoming the champion of the Bangladesh Championship League was trying to form a good team along with qualified coaching staff.

Before beginning the B-League journey, the club appointed an experienced assistant coach Francesco Bruto da Costa to enrich the coaching staff. Their determination to do well in their coming mission is appreciable, indeed.

Earlier, the club management appointed former national team footballer Rashedul Islam as the team manager with a view to running the club smoothly and professionally.

Rashed, who is a former student of Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthanthe (BKS), has experience playing at different age-based levels. Retiring from his playing career, he was busy in sports journalism for a while. Before returning to the sporting arena once again, he had been working at the Daily Prothom Alo as a reporter for a few years. Before that, he was with the Daily Samakal as well.

The football-loving man also completed the AFC 'C' license course while doing journalism.

Rashed, who was having high hopes for the newbie club in the League said, "After Francesco joins us, our coaching staff is sure to be a better one. I believe this Portuguese national will help us form a disciplined and stronger team through his vast experiences. We are happy to have him with us."

The official player registration procedure for BPL is scheduled to begin on Saturday yet unofficial discussion had begun weeks ago. The player registration will continue till 7 November. As per BFF Professional League Committee decision, the BPL is to roll on 9 December and the first round is likely to wrap up by the end of next February.









