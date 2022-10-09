Bangladesh concede 59-run defeat against India



Players of Bangladesh Women's national cricket team celebrating after hauling a wicket of India in the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Saturday. photo: BCB

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. They posted a big total of 159 runs for five wickets ridding on the bat of Shafali Verma, skipper Smriti Mandana and Jemimah Rodrigues. Verma and Mandana laid the foundation standing 96-run opening stand before Mandana run out in the 12th over. Indian captain fall three shorts of a fifty while Verma picked up her 5th WT20i fifty before being bowled by Rumana Ahmed. Verma, the Player of the Match hoarded 55 off 44 balls with five boundaries backed by couple of over boundaries.

One down batter Jemimah was more aggressive with the bat and remained unbeaten on 35 off 24.

Leggy Rumana was the most successful among Bangladesh bowlers, who scalped three wickets for 27 runs as Salma picked one for 16.

Chasing 160, Bangladesh got a good but slow start from their openers. They dropped inform opener Shamima Sultana to bring back Lata Mondal and hence Murshida Khatun paired with Fargana Haque Pinkey. Murshida scored 21 off 25 and Pinkey scored 30 off 40. The two openers played more than half of the total balls to manage 51 runs when the required run rate was more than eight per over. This poor strike rate created pressure on hosts and threw away of the competition despite skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti showed her aggression but for 36 off 29 runs only. After Jytoi's departure, none of the Bangladesh batters could even score five runs as home side stopped at 100 for seven from stipulated 20 overs.

Sri Lanka, in the first match of the day, preferred to bat first winning the toss and were able to post well below par 105 runs on the board for seven wickets from 20 overs. Oshadi Ranasinghe was the leading scorer with 23 runs while skipper Chamari Athapaththu and Nilakshi de Silva both collected 21 runs respectively.

Sasha Azmi and Ainna Hamizah Hashin took two wickets respectively whereas Aisya Eleesa and Mahirah Izzati Ismail picked one wicket each.

Needing 106, Malaysia were bowled out for 33 runs from 9.5 overs as seven off their batters returned for ducks. Esla Hunter was the lone Malaysian whiffer to reach a double digit figure. She scored more than half (18) of the Malaysian total.

Player of the Match Malsha Shehani hauled four for two runs, while Inoka Ranaweera and Sugandika Kumari grasped two wickets apiece.

Malaysia will engage with Thailand, as Pakistan will take on the UAE in the respective games of the event today at the same ground.











