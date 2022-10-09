Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 October, 2022, 11:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

New Zealand tri-series 2022

Tigers sanguine to turn around against Blackcaps today

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 247
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan goes through a net session at Lincoln as he continues preparing for Sunday�s match against New Zealand. photo: BCB

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan goes through a net session at Lincoln as he continues preparing for Sunday�s match against New Zealand. photo: BCB

Bangladesh and New Zealand will lock horns today in the last of the 1st round group stage match eyeing much needed win as both the sides lost their respective first matches to Pakistan.
The match will commence at 12:00pm (BST) at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
After conceding 21-run defeat against Pakistan, Bangladesh are going to engage with New Zealand with full strength team as regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan is going to play today, which will boost batting and bowling dept.
Makeshift opener Sabbir Romman failed to sustain in the middle even till the powerplay overs, is possibly being replaced by either of Soumya Sarkar and Nazmul Hossain Shanto to pair with Mehidy Miraz. Liton Das likely to continue at three as Shakib can bat at four, who batted at four in recent edition of CPL and did well. Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mosaddek Shaikat, Yasir Ali Rabbi and Nurul Hasan Shohans are obvious at next batting positions.
Bangladesh think tank is likely to keep faith on Mustafizur Rahman once again despite his continuous failure with the ball. Mustafiz will join with Syed Khaled Ahmed and Taskin Ahmed in the pace bowling unit.
From batting perspective, Bangladesh have been struggling for long in two areas. Strike rotation rate and losing too many wickets within powerplay are the area to focus on today, especially against mighty pace bowling unit of home side.
New Zealand on the contrary, bear cent percent success at home against the guests in this format. They must be making couple of changes after 6-wicket fiasco against Pakistan to strength their playing eleven. Experienced Martin Guptil and Daryl Mitchell are possible to come back. Skipper Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Blair Tickner were equal to the task against Pakistan, are also ready to give their best shots.
Hagely Oval produces a lot of runs and hence the toss winning side must prefer to bat first and post a good figure on the board to defend.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man City fined £260,000 for final day pitch invasion
South Sudan girls breaking health taboos through football
US coach praises players for stand against sexual abuse in football
Tiafoe to face Fritz in Japan Open final after 'weird' win
Lyon end losing streak with 1-1 draw against Toulouse
Mbappe tops football earnings list at $128 mn: Forbes
Pakistan win over New Zealand in T20 tri-series
Tigers to prepare for India Test with A team's tour to Tamil Nadu


Latest News
Deadly clashes in West Bank, shooting attack in Jerusalem
ICPC 2021: DU team wins regional programming contest at BUBT
Holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi tody
North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles
Julian Assange supporters form human chain outside UK Parliament
Tajul hails prospect of waste-to-energy revolution
President urges Buddhist leaders to build peaceful country
Two workers killed as roof collapses in Khagrachhari
Russia names new general to lead Ukraine offensive
We don’t need any external advices for Bangladesh: Momen
Most Read News
Julian Assange supporters form human chain outside UK Parliament
11 killed as bus catches fire in India's Maharashtra
Elon Musk offers proposal to resolve China-Taiwan tensions
Registration to be start on Oct 7
The members of DB  in a special drive seized a huge amount of foreign liquor
Climate insurance facilities in country a must
Illegal parking of heavy vehicles on the roadside along the Beribadh
20 tested positive for C-19 in Ctg
Russia names new general to lead Ukraine offensive
The EU and Bangladesh: Natural Partners in the Climate Crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft