Tigers sanguine to turn around against Blackcaps today



Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan goes through a net session at Lincoln as he continues preparing for Sunday�s match against New Zealand. photo: BCB

The match will commence at 12:00pm (BST) at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

After conceding 21-run defeat against Pakistan, Bangladesh are going to engage with New Zealand with full strength team as regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan is going to play today, which will boost batting and bowling dept.

Makeshift opener Sabbir Romman failed to sustain in the middle even till the powerplay overs, is possibly being replaced by either of Soumya Sarkar and Nazmul Hossain Shanto to pair with Mehidy Miraz. Liton Das likely to continue at three as Shakib can bat at four, who batted at four in recent edition of CPL and did well. Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mosaddek Shaikat, Yasir Ali Rabbi and Nurul Hasan Shohans are obvious at next batting positions.

Bangladesh think tank is likely to keep faith on Mustafizur Rahman once again despite his continuous failure with the ball. Mustafiz will join with Syed Khaled Ahmed and Taskin Ahmed in the pace bowling unit.

From batting perspective, Bangladesh have been struggling for long in two areas. Strike rotation rate and losing too many wickets within powerplay are the area to focus on today, especially against mighty pace bowling unit of home side.

New Zealand on the contrary, bear cent percent success at home against the guests in this format. They must be making couple of changes after 6-wicket fiasco against Pakistan to strength their playing eleven. Experienced Martin Guptil and Daryl Mitchell are possible to come back. Skipper Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Blair Tickner were equal to the task against Pakistan, are also ready to give their best shots.

Hagely Oval produces a lot of runs and hence the toss winning side must prefer to bat first and post a good figure on the board to defend.









