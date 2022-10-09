Video
Sunday, 9 October, 2022
Shimul’s autumnal ode to poetry enthralls audience in Dhaka

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Renowned reciter and Shimul Mustapha mesmerised the audience with his solo poetry recital show 'Jontronar Megh Brishti Jhor' in the National Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) on Friday evening.
The autumnal tribute to poetry was joined by people from all walks of life, including Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni as the chief guest.
Vice-Chancellor of National University Professor Moshiur Rahman and Sammilita Sanskritik Jote president Golam Kuddus were among the special guests.
The event, organized by Boikuntha Abritti Academy, was orchestrated by Shimul Mustapha who captivated the audience with his iconic recitals of 'Aat Bochhor Por' by Jibanananda Das, poet Hela Hafiz's heart-touching masterpiece 'Koshto', Sunil Gangopadhyay's iconic poem 'Keu Kotha Rakhe Ni' and several other poems written by popular Bengali poets.
Lauding his recitation, the Education Minister said, "Events like these are truly necessary to build a well-developed nation, and our culture will go hand in hand with politics in our future Bangladesh, which will be harmonious and non-communal."
Recognising the important contribution to the fields of Bengali literature and culture, the event awarded three prominent personalities with three special awards.
Thespian Asaduzzaman Noor received the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at the event with others.    -UNB



