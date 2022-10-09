Video
Sunday, 9 October, 2022
8000 fishermen to get rice in Jamalpur

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

JAMALPUR, Oct 8: Department of Fisheries will disburse rice among 8,000 fishermen families with a view to assisting them during the ban period of Hilsa fishing in the district this year.
District Fisheries Office sources said under the vulnerable group feeding (VGF) programme the rice will be disbursed among the fishermen to assist them during the ban period of Hilsha fishing. Fishermen in Dewanganj, Islampur, Madarganj and Sarishabari upazilas will get the food assistance.
Each of the fishermen families will get 25 kilogram rice. The office said the food support is being given to the poor fishermen families during the ban of Hilsha fishing in rivers from October 7 to October 28, the breeding period of Hilsha fish.
District Fisheries Officer SM Khalequzzaman said process of distribution of rice has been started. The aim of the programme is to increase Hilsha fish production by preventing fishermen from catching mother Hilsha fish during the breeding period, he added.     -BSS


