Sunday, 9 October, 2022, 11:13 AM
44 good daddies awarded

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 225
Staff Correspondent

Good Neighbours Bangladesh-2022, an international humanitarian organization, organized the National Good Daddy Award ceremony recently.
The award was given for the awareness and improvement of male participation towards girl child empowerment, so that girls can complete their education and stop child marriage, according to a press release of the organisation.
This year, a total of 44 good daddies from 13 districts were awarded.
Famous actor, writer and playwright Khairul Alam Sabuj was present as chief guest.
In his speech, he invited all to lead a life with the truth and beauty.
He mentioned Bangladesh has more potentiality than any other countries. We should utilize them positively.
The good daddies from remote areas of Bangladesh expressed their feelings.
Along with all guests, Abdus Samad, development worker, Farzana Sharmin, Thana Secondary Education Officer, Dipty Chowdhury, youth leader, SCAN Bangladesh, ASD, Apan Foundation, were present.
Around 85 participants from 13 districts took a part in this programme.
They expressed their commitment to stop child marriage.
Good Neighbours Bangladesh Country Director M Mainuddin Mainul chaired the programme.


