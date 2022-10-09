Video
Sunday, 9 October, 2022, 11:13 AM
Man stabs mother-in-law to death in Faridpur

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 243

FARIDPUR, Oct 8: A 55-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her son-in-law in Sabar village of Faridpur district early on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Rahima Begum of the village.
Habil Hossain, Officer-in-Charge of Nagarkanda Police Station, said that Rahima stepped out of her house to answer the call of nature around 1:00am. "It was then that Yunus Molla, her son-in-law, stabbed her with a knife, leaving her critically injured."
Later, she was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared Rahima dead on arrival.
The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained, the OC said. "Efforts are on to nab the accused, who is on the run."
"The body has been kept at the morgue of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College and Hospital," he added.    -UNB


