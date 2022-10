CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Oct 8: After eight days of suspension owing to Durga puja, trade resumed via the Sonamasjid land port of Chapainawabganj on Saturday.

Abdur Rashid, general secretary of Sonamasjid Land Port C&F Agents' Association, said that trade via the port was suspended from September 30 to October 7 following Durga Puja vacation and weekly government holidays. -UNB