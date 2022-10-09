Video
Five arrested for embezzling 18 MT urea in Bogura

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218

BOGURA, Oct 8: Members of Detective Branch (DB) arrested five people for misappropriating 18 Metric Tonnes (MT) of urea fertilizer by conducting drives in several areas of Bogura district overnight into Saturday morning.
The arrestees are Al Amin alias Alauddin, 35, son of late Abdul Promanik of Shahjahanpur upazila, Abdul Alim, 50, son of late Dabir Anar of Nandigram upazila, Dhunat upazila's Rafiqul Islam, 42, son of late Mondal, Mamunur Rashid Mamun, 48, son of late Afroza Begum, and Sajal, 35, son of late Azizar Sakidar.
Ali Haider Swapon, superintendent of police (SP) of the district, said this at a press conference at his office on Saturday noon.
SP Swapon said Ekata Transport's trucker Alauddin started for Rangpur's Buffer warehouse with 360 sacks of urea fertilizer weighing around 18 MT from Fenchuganj of Sylhet on September 25.
But Alauddin didn't reach the warehouse he was supposed to with the consignment after passing a period of time. Nor did he respond to calls from the transport agency's organizing secretary Abdus Samad Swapon, the SP said.
Later, Samad lodged a complaint against Alauddin to the district police when he came to know that Alauddin had sold the consignment to one Rafiqul Islam of Dhunat upazila.
The arrestees had long been involved in swindling goods of several companies when they were hired for transportation, he said.
They were sent to a Bogura court upon filing a case by Abdus Samad against them, he said, adding that a drive is on to nab others in connection with the incident.    -UNB


