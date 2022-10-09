Video
Injured ex-UP chairman dies at M’singh hospital

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 243

NETRAKONA, Oct 8: A former Union Parishad chairman, who suffered serious injuries after being attacked by miscreants on September 29, died while undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College and Hospital on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Subrata Sangma, a former chairman of Durgapur's Kullagara Union Parishad and son of Sudhir Mankhin of Baheratali village of Durgapur upazila.
Earlier, a case was registered in connection with the attack. Now the case will be converted into a murder case, said Shibirul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Durgapur police station.
Abdul Awal, General Secretary of Durgapur Upazila BNP and Chairman of Kullagarh Union Parishad were made the main accused in the case, he added.    -UNB


