Protecting migratory birds for ecological balance stressed

RAJSHAHI, Oct 8: World Migratory Bird Day was observed in Rajshahi on Saturday with the call for taking immediate measures to protect the migratory birds and their habitats from pollution and other habitat depletion.

Light and other environmental pollution is a serious and growing threat to migratory birds, which is limiting the ability of the migratory birds to deal with the much larger threat faced by climate change.

"Light Pollution for Birds" is the theme of this year's World Migratory Bird Day as artificial light is increasing globally by at least 2 per cent per year and it is known to adversely affect many bird species.

Besides, light pollution is a significant threat to migratory birds, causing disorientation when they fly at night, leading to collisions with buildings, perturbing their internal clocks, or interfering with their ability to undertake long-distance migrations.

On the occasion, the Department of Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation organized a programme at Shimul Memorial North South School Auditorium in the city on Saturday. Dean of Veterinary and Animal Science Faculty of Rajshahi University Prof Jalal Uddin Sarder addressed the meeting as chief guest, while Divisional Forest Officer Ahmed Niamur Rahman was in the chair.

General Secretary of Bangladesh Livestock Society Dr Hemayetul Islam, assistant conservator of forest Mehedi Uzzaman, Rotarian Abdul Mannan Khan and chairman of save the nature and life Mijanur Rahman also spoke on the occasion. The discussants unequivocally called for highlighting the impact of light and plastic pollution on migratory birds and their habitats; and protecting nature and natural resources through adopting time-befitting and effective measures for conservation of biodiversity.

They also unanimously underlined the need for creating gardens with adequate protection and security for migratory birds to ensure their safe living and breeding. Referring to various initiatives taken by the government for the conservation of birds, Prof Jalal Sarder said that out of about 710 species of birds including resident and migratory birds in Bangladesh, 650 species of birds have been included in the schedule of Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act.

The Birds which migrate from one place to another during a certain time of the year are known as migratory birds. These creatures play a significant role in maintaining ecological equilibrium.








