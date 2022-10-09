Video
Fire at Sylhet colony makes five families homeless

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

SYLHET, Oct 8: A fire that broke out at a colony in Sylhet city's Pathantula area on Friday has made five families destitute in the blink of an eye.
According to Shahidul Islam, a unit leader of Sylhet Fire Service and Civil Defense, three firefighting units brought the blaze under control around 8:00pm after an hour's efforts.
Although no casualties have been reported as of filing this story, the scale of losses is yet to be ascertained.
"The fire engulfed Faruk Mia's Colony adjacent to the south gate of Ragib-Rabeya Medical College Hospital on Friday evening. The blaze quickly spread to the nearby installations, including a residential building for the students of the medical college," Shahidul said.
Shahidul added they are suspecting that an electrical short circuit had caused the fire.
"No one was hurt in the accident. However, the entire colony has been reduced to ashes. Besides, the nearby residential hall for the medical students has also been damaged. Moreover, five families who were living in the colony have lost everything in the fire," added Shahidul.     -UNB


