Sunday, 9 October, 2022, 11:12 AM
Letter To the Editor

Inflation must be controlled

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224

Dear Sir

Nowadays the highest inflation has occurred in our country. Unexpectedly, inflation exceeded 9 percent in August and September. Now, controlling high inflation is the major challenge of the economy. Poor people are suffer much. Because, due to the increase in the price of fuel oil, the price of food products has increased at an abnormal rate. And if the price of food increases, the poor people of the country will suffer the most. At time, their livelihood is in crisis. Economists believe that inflation will decrease again from October-November. Then new rice and vegetables will start coming in the market.

Nowadays, the issue of increasing the prices of daily commodities on various pretexts by businessmen is widely discussed and has become a part of the market culture. Once the price of a commodity rises, it never goes back to its previous price. The law must be properly applied to cut this hostage. It is expected that the planned initiatives of the government can bring the country's highest inflation under control.

Md Syful Mia
Student, University of Chittagong



