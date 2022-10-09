Child Rights Week 2022

Children are the most valuable resources of the country, because collective development will come through their hands. Despite the government's sincere desire and initiative in child development and child protection, it has not yet been possible to fully ensure child protection and safety. Not only the law is sufficient for the complete protection of the child, but the implementation of the law requires an aware population. The Government of Bangladesh celebrates World Children's Day every year on the first Monday of October. This year, Monday, October 3, was celebrated across the country. World Children's Day. At the same time, the Children's Rights Week is being observed from October 4 to 11 with the aim of making all those involved in child rights, protection and development and development more proactive and aware. The theme of World Children's Day 2022 is 'Garbe Shishu Sonar Desh, Pradi Dik Alor Resh' has written a column on today's topic. Dr. MM Mazed, a prominent researcher and founder of jatio rogi kallan Society of Bangladesh, has written in his column...After 51 years of independence, the picture of infrastructural and economic development in recent times is very promising. After many ups and downs, today we have made great progress in education, health and economy. Bangladesh is well-known today in many ways at the international level. Despite the country's promising development in many areas, has there been any room for positive prospects for children? How are the children of the country in general? According to an information, many children have ended their education in the past 2 years in Corona Coral Grass! According to the information of UNICEF and UNESCO, the educational life of about 37 million children in the entire country is at risk. They have no contact with the school. In the meantime, he has engaged himself as a helper in the daily work of his parents. Many have rejoined as wage-earning 'labourers'. They are selling labor in domestic work, brick kilns, factories, hotels, rickshaw-van drivers, and even drug-gambling rings. According to the Bangladesh Labor Act 2006 and 2013 amendments, child labor refers to children between the ages of 12 and 17 years. Many in this age group work up to 42 hours a week of light or non-hazardous work. This labor is permissible. However, irregular child labor is being used in different parts of the country without considering this matter of law. Children are being subjected to hard work, which is against child protection and child rights.



Apart from Bangladesh government, various domestic and foreign development organizations continue various activities to prevent child labor, but child labor is not decreasing. We seem to be losing the fight to stop child labour. Right after the corona scare, uncontrolled market prices have pushed us back a lot. It is estimated that there are about 4.7 million child laborers in Bangladesh, of which 1.9 million children are engaged in hazardous work, which is harmful to their health, safety and morals.



The International Labor Organization (ILO) has set four standards for employment: freedom of association, right to collective bargaining, non-existence of child labor and non-discriminatory employment practices. These should surely be adopted as policy in all countries. But questions arise about its implementation strategy. And many do a lot of research on child development. Big projects are undertaken. But sadly true, child rights are not established. Child labor does not stop.



We need to rethink the issue of child labor and child rights. The reality is that child labor will not be reduced unless children are included under the social safety net; Children's rights will not be established. In this case, the state has to play a big role. The patronage of public and private individuals is also important for a beautiful future. And children are the future of the nation. They are the ones who will lead society and state management in the coming days. Enriched with knowledge and technology, we will build a welfare new world for all. Today's generation of children, especially those living in urban areas, feel more comfortable spending time on mobile phones and the internet than in the field or outdoor sports. Experts advise against giving smartphones to children before the age of 18. But in reality we don't care about this advice. Many parents buy expensive and fancy smartphones and motorcycles to protect their children.



Many children in Bangladesh have very poor families. Children from these poor families include working children, domestic workers, children engaged in hazardous work, children with disabilities, street children, children subjected to early marriages and children living in grasslands, hills and remote areas. To achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, special plans must be adopted for these marginalized and underprivileged children. Because, sustainable development is not possible without this large population. Among South Asian countries, Bangladesh is far ahead in making laws and policies for the overall development of children. We have Child Policy, Child Act, Child Labor Elimination Policy, Domestic Workers Protection and Welfare Policy, Prevention of Women and Child Abuse Act, Anti-Trafficking Act to protect children, which are being implemented by various ministries and departments of the government. There is no organization responsible for coordinating the work among these organizations. Physical and sexual abuse of children has increased worldwide in recent times. Although there are many legal provisions to remedy this, no strict measures can be taken to prevent such activities.



Equally important as an integrated child protection framework is budget allocation for children. The practice called 'Child Budget' for children in Bangladesh is not able to play any role in meeting the needs of children. Because, this child budget is basically just an overall picture of money allocated for children in various ministries and departments. Due to this, proper planning and budgeting is not done keeping in mind the needs of marginalized and underprivileged children. Therefore, it is necessary to take the views of children and non-governmental organizations that work with children in this budget formulation process. Apart from this, social organizations along with the media have been repeatedly saying that the law is not being properly applied in various matters of violation of child rights including child marriage, child abuse, child trafficking. In this regard, all concerned including the law enforcement agencies must play a more responsible role in the proper implementation of the law.



However, there is a need for a mental change in families and educational institutions regarding child protection. Physical abuse is still prevalent in families and schools in the name of governance, which is a major hindrance to child development. Corporal punishment is still practiced in many educational institutions despite government guidelines. It is time to break the culture of acceptance or silence on child abuse. This requires social awareness. Where media, educational institutions and non-governmental organizations can play a leading role. And for that, coordinated planning and appropriate initiatives are needed now.



Finally, the review and analysis of existing laws in Bangladesh on child protection have shown different definitions of child age in existing laws, which are causing complications in child protection and development. Therefore, it is necessary for the government to keep an eye on the limitations of existing laws and policies for children. And to remove confusion and inconsistency about the age of children, to determine the universal definition of children, not to set a separate age for women and men in the case of marriage, to strengthen the monitoring system to prevent child marriage and to take effective measures to increase the budget allocation. Also in the light of the Child Act 2013, to formulate rules immediately, to establish child-friendly courts in every district of Bangladesh, to increase the period of punishment for employers of child labor, to seriously include the issue of physical punishment as well as mental punishment of children in the Child Act 2013.

The writer is founder, jatio

rogi kallan society



















