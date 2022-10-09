

Nip the demon in the bud



According to a news report published in this daily on Friday, the elite force nabbed these misguided youths with leaflets and books on radical views from different hideouts who had fled their homes in Cumilla and other parts of the country to join the newly formed militant outfit Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya. Some members of banned militant groups Jamaat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh- JMB, Ansar Al Islam and Harkat-ul-Jihad-al Islami Bangladesh- HuJI-B are reported to have formed the new group.



This is not the first incident of country's youth and teenagers' leaving home to join militant outfits. This reminds us the sinister attacks on the Holy Artisan café in capital's Gulshan and later at an Eid congregation in Sholakia which were carried out by such youngsters. The recent arrest of seven youths only raises our concern that many such cases of clandestine organization of extremists are going on behind the scanner.



Although the extremist attacks have not taken place in country in the recent years, and the organizational strength of militant outfits is waning, we have little scope to become complacent. Our negligence and indifference in this regard will only restore the situation a decade and a half back when the country's image on the issue of militancy hit the rock bottom home and abroad.



We believe, leaving to deal a sensitive issue like militancy only on law enforcing agencies will hardly serve the purpose. Obviously, law enforcement agencies will do their part. But the remaining part such as providing proper education and guidance to youngsters who are mostly driven by passion than judgment lies on guardians, society, media and education institutes.



Usually religious misinterpretation is used in deviating the easily impressionable minds of teenagers and youths. So, it is crucial for all stakeholders concerned to impart proper message of religion among the youths.



In this regard, the participation of clerics and religious scholars can offer an effective counter narrative to combat the extremists' efforts to garner support for their cause. At the same time, it is also important to stop the political use of religion.



Moreover, it is important for authorities concerned to scale up capacity in the cyber and digital domain, especially regarding social media networks and to develop technical capabilities and expertise in order to monitor and counter religious fundamentalism online. There is no alternative to showing zero tolerance in this regard.



