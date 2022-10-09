Video
Sunday, 9 October, 2022, 11:12 AM
Home Countryside

National Children's Task Force in Feni organized a dialogue on  children's rights

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

National Children's Task Force in Feni organized a dialogue on  children's rights, education and early marriage, in DC office in the town on Thursday. DC Abu Selim Mahmud-ul Hasan attended the meeting as the chief guest. NCTF District Volunteer Md Mostafizur Rahman Murad conducted the programme. Local Government Deputy Director Dr Mohammad Manzurul Islam, ADC (General) Md Maksudur Rahman, ADC (Education and ICT) Monema Akhter and District Correspondent of The Daily Observer Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan were also present at the dialogue.


