Sunday, 9 October, 2022, 11:12 AM
Fulbari farmers fetch profit from brinjal farming

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197
Our Correspondent

The photo of a brinjal plant taken recently from Chaorabari Kurusaferusa area at Fulbari. photo: observer

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Oct 8: Brinjal price is on the rise in Fulbari Upazila of the district. Growers are getting good profits.
According to market sources, the brinjal price has been continuing to increase in the upazila for the last two weeks.
A visit to different areas including chars at Nawdanga Union of the upazila found bumper yielding of brinjal during the current Kharip-2 season. Smile was on the farmers' face.
Growers are passing busy time in selling brinjal and rearing fields from morning to afternoon.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, growers said, if the current price of brinjal continues, other farmers will show brinjal-farming interest. Landless people took contracts of others' lands and have cultivated brinjal and other vegetables in the upazila. They have been solvent and living well with their families.
By farming advance brinjal, farmers are benefitting. Hundreds of farmers have been self-reliant.
Marginal growers are selling their brinjal from fields at Tk 1,300-1,400 per maund to wholesalers. They are expecting a per bigha profit of Tk 50,000-80,000.
Contract farmer Santosh Chandra Ray said, he has been cultivating brinjal and other vegetables for the last 25 years on contract lands. Along with other lands, he has cultivated advance brinjal on two bighas. In the last two weeks, he has sold brinjal worth about Tk 50,000-60,000. He is expecting a sale of about Tk 2 lakh.
Growers Shafiqul Islam and Pulil Chandra Ray of Kurushaferusha area said, per bigha brinjal farming cost is at least Tk 25,000-30,000. He is expecting a sale of Tk 1 lakh to 80,000 per bigha and a profit of Tk  60,000-70,000.
Fulbari Upazila Agriculture Officer Mist Nilifa Yasmin said, farmers are shifting to brinjal cultivation as they were encouraged with different facilitates.
This Kharip-2 season, brinjal has been farmed on about 25 ha including 15 ha of advance variety in the upazila. Most growers have started selling of brinjal, she added. Growers will be benefitted this year too, she maintained.


