Nine killed, 12 injured in road mishaps

Nine people have been killed and at least 12 others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Jashore, Jhenidah, Tangail and Madaripur, in two days.

JASHORE: Three friends were killed after their motorbike being hit by a bus on the Benapole-Jashore highway in the district on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Asif, 19, son of Saiful Islam; Arman, 19, son of Najir Ali; and and Salman, 19, son of Alamgir Hossain. All of them were twelfth graders at Natunhat Public College in Sadar Upazila of the district. They were also close friends.

Salman's uncle Rony Hossain said the three friends were returning home from Jhikargachha Upazila at night riding by a motorcycle. When their motorcycle reached Natunhat Itbhata area at around 9:30pm, a speedy bus coming from the opposite direction hit the vehicle, which left the trio fell down on the road from the bike. Arman and Asif died on the spot.

Locals rescued Salman in critical condition and rushed to Jashore General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Kotwali Police Station (PS) Inspector Moniruzzaman confirmed the accident and death news.

Salman's brother Hossain Ali said, the three friends went to visit Godkhali area in Jhikargachha Upazila on Friday as it was their holiday.

JHENIDAH: Three college students including the vice-president of Jhenidah Government Veterinary College Unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) have been killed and another was injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night after being chased by their rival group.

The accident took place at around 10:30pm in Atharo Mile area.

The deceased were identified as Murad Hossain, 25, vice-president of Jhenidah Government Veterinary College Unit of BCL, Touhidul Islam, 23, and Samaresh Kumar, 22, students of the same college.

Jhenidah Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Deputy Assistant Director Shamimul Islam said, "The motorbike carrying the three students was heading towards the college. When it reached the Atharo Mile area, it suddenly lost control over its steering and hit hard an electric pole-bound parked truck.

The three students died on the spot.

Meanwhile, injured Sajidul Islam Sajib, general secretary of the college student union, alleged that rival group with 8 to 10 motorcycles chased their three bikes carrying six people when they were returning the college. Jhenidah Sadar Hospital emergency doctor Toufiq Hasan said there was found severe injury marks on the deceased's heads.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jhenidah PS Mohammad Sohel Rana said police brought critically injured Sajib to the hospital.

Necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: A passenger was killed and at least 11 others were injured after a bus hit a truck from behind in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Friday.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Tangail highway in Kurni area at early hours. The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Gorai Highway PS OC Molla Tutul said a bus hit a truck from behind after losing its control over the steering while overtaking the vehicle, which left one passenger dead on the spot and 11 others injured. The injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

However, legal steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

MADARIPUR: A man was killed in a road accident in Rajoir Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Hiru Sheikh, 35, son of late Fazlu Sheikh, a resident of Tekerhat Ghoshalkandi Village of the upazila.

According to local sources, Hiru was going to Tekerhat from Madaripur Sadar at night riding by a motorcycle. At that time, a pickup van coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle, leaving Hiru seriously injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Hiru dead.













