Girl ‘commits suicide’ in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, Oct 8: A teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sathi Akhter, 16, daughter of Golap Mia, a resident of Nagua Bottola Village under Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Sathi Akhter hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house in the early morning while her family members were sleeping.

The family members, later, saw her hanging body in the morning and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene. The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge of Kishoreganj Model Police Station Mohammad Daud confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.



























