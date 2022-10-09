71 detained on different charges in six districts

A total of 71 people have been detained on different charges in charges in separate drives in six districts- Joypurhat, Rajshahi, Bhola, Sirajganj, Gazipur and Naogaon, in recent times.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two terrorists along with firearms from a border area in Panchbibi Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The arrested persons are: Md Hridoy Ali, 26, son of Akkas Ali, a resident of Chenchra Village; and Md Shakil Mandal alias Bagha, 21, son of Azad Mandal of Uttar Gopalpur Village in the upazila.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Company Commander Major Md Mostafa Jaman said on information, a team of the elite force led by Deputy Commander of the RAB camp Senior Assistant Superintend of Police Md Masud Rana conducted a drive in Chenchra area at around 2:30am, and arrested the duo.

The team also recovered one shooter gun, three rounds of bullets, a knife, four bottles of phensedyl and six bottles of foreign wine from their possession during the drive.

After filing two separate cases under the Arms Act and the Narcotics Control Act with Panchbibi Police Station (PS), the arrested persons were handed over to police, the RAB official added.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 54 people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Members of RAB arrested a listed arms dealer along with two of his accomplices with seven firearms, ammunitions and gunpowder from outskirt of the city on Friday.

The arrested persons are: Atikur Rahman alias Atique, 35, son

of Abdul Matin, Shahin Ali, 25, son of Jharu Mian, and Shahidul Islam, 26, son of Nesar Ali. All of them are residents of Matiher PS area.

RAB-5 Commanding Officer Lt Col Riaz Shahrier said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Kapasia Paharpur area under Katakhali PS and arrested them.

RAB members also recovered four foreign revolvers, three foreign pistols, four magazines, eight rounds of live bullets, four rounds of empty bullets, 1.10 kilograms of gunpowder and 750 grams of stones and sprinters from their possession.

He also said the arrested persons were engaged with arms dealing for long.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 19 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.

Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrants, two were drug addicts and the remaining seven were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs from the accused in the drug cases.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 17 people in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday.

Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrants, four were drug addicts and the remaining five were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs from the accused in the drug cases.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 15 people in separate drives in the city from Monday night till Tuesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

Among the arrested, 10 had warrants, four were drug addicts and the remaining one was nabbed on other charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs from the accused in the drug cases at that time.

However, legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.

BHOLA: Five people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in Lalmohan and Sadar upazilas of the district in recent times.

A man has been arrested from Lalmohan Upazila in the district on Thursday in a case filed for distorting photos of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other noted persons on Facebook.

The arrested man is Md Iman Hossain, 45, a resident of Charbuta Union in the upazila.

Joint General Secretary of Lalmohan Municipality Unit of Swecchasebak League Md Titon lodged the case with Lalmohan PS on Wednesday night.

Following this, police arrested the youth from Horiganj Bazar early Thursday.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.

On the other hand, police arrested a drunken man from a puja mandap in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night for assaulting an on-duty female ansar member.

The arrested man is Bikash Das, 45.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Md Farhad Sardar said Bikash was teasing and assaulting the female ansar member at Lakshmi Gobinda Thakur Jior Temple Puja Mandap when he was in drunken condition.

At that time, police arrested Bikash and brought him to Bhola Sadar Model PS, ASP Farhad added.

A case was filed against Bikash, said the PS OC Shahin Fakir.

Legal steps in this regard are under process, the OC added.

Meanwhile, members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) arrested three pirates along with local weapons from the Meghna River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Media Officer of Coast Guard Headquarters Lt Commander Khandaker Munif Taki confirmed the matter in a press release on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are: Ali Azgar alias Bahadur, Iqbal Hossain and Sheikh Farid. All of them are residents of Sadar Upazila in the district.

According to the press release, on information, a team of the BCG South Zone conducted a drive in the Meghna River in Banger Char area at night, and arrested the pirates along with some local weapons.

The arrested were, however, handed over to Bhola Sadar PS, the BCG media officer added.

SIRAJGANJ: Members of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested three people in connection with the killing of an easy-bike driver in Tarash Upazila of the district.

The arrested men are Icha Sarker, 30, Md Ibrahim Hossain Tutul, 30, and Md Surot Ali Sarker, 40.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Rezaul Karim disclosed the matter at a press conference held at PBI office in the district on Thursday.

SP Rezaul said on May 25, easy-bike driver Islam went to Baruhas Bazar and went missing after then.

Later on, police recovered his body from a pond near the market on the next day.

A case was filed with Tarash Police Station in this regard.

"According to the appeal of plaintiff, the court asked PBI to investigate the case. Following the court order, PBI investigated the case and arrested the three accused with the help of the DB Police in Tangail," said the SP.

GAZIPUR: Police arrested six people along with lethal weapons from Gacha area in the city on Monday night when they were preparing for a robbery.

The arrested persons are Russel Mia, 34, Noor Alam, 37, Alamgir Hossain, 22, Asad Mia, 24, Pakhi Miah, 33, and Saiful Islam Robin, 16.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers from Gacha PS conducted a drive in Dakshin Khailkur area at night and arrested the six men, who were preparing for a robbery at that time, said Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Assistant Commissioner (Media) Abu Sayem Nayan.

He said a total of six machetes were also seized from their possession.

The arrested were, however, produced before a court after filing a case against them with concerned PS, the GMP official added.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Members of RAB-5 arrested an active member of an inter-district thieves' gang from Dhamoirhat Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested man is Abdullah Al Atiq, 31, son of Abdul Goni, a resident of Dakshin Chaksadu Village under Dhamoirhat Municipality.

RAB-5 CPC-3 Joypurhat Camp Company Commander Major Md Mostafa Jaman said on information, a team of the elite force arrested him from the upazila.

After filing of a case with Dhamoirhat PS, the arrested was handed over to police, the RAB official added.













