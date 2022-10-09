Lalmohan fishers pass idle time with frustration



The photo shows fishermen repairing their nets at Lalmohan. photo: observer

With imposition of the ban on all types of fishing, transporting, and marketing, fishers of the upazila became workless and are passing their idle time with frustration.

Officially there are about 30,000 fishers including 23,178 registered. To facilitate Hilsa breeding, the ban (Oct 7-28) has been imposed in Meghna and Tentulia rivers.

A visit to different fish-landing stations in the upazila found hundreds of Hilsa fishing trawlers anchored at respective stations; some fishers were seen making nets; some were passing idle time while others are repairing trawlers.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, some fishermen said as they suffered delay in getting their rice allocation in earlier bans, this time they wanted to get the rice early.

They added the delay in rice-distribution caused them to take loans in the past. They suffered such disarray for more than one time.

So to avoid further debt burden, fishers asked the government for ensuring immediate distribution of rice.

A Battir Khal Fishing Ghat Fisher Md Mafiz said, " Fishing is ban. Trawler is anchored. Now they are repairing its engine."

Another Abul Kalam said, "I have to run my five-member family on fishing. As Hilsa netting is banned, we demand rapid distribution of allocated rice."

Lalmohan Upazila Fisheries Officer Md Ruhul Kuddus said, 25 kg rice has been allocated per head during the ban time; union chairmen have been instructed for very quick distribution of allocated rice among fishers.



























