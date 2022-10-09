Video
Sunday, 9 October, 2022
Countryside

Two people murdered in Natore, Bogura

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Natore and Bogura, on Friday.
GURUDASPUR, NATORE: A housewife was allegedly beaten to death in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Friday night.
Husband and mother-in-law of the deceased woman were arrested in the incident.
The deceased was identified as Ratri Khatun, 22, wife of Naeem Hossain, a resident of Khamarnachakair area under Gurudaspur Municipality in the           district.
The arrested persons are Arbi Begum, 50, and her son Naeem Hossain, 27.
Police and local sources said Ratri had a quarrel with her mother-in-law on Friday evening. The husband and mother-in-law of Ratri Khatun beat up her and threatened to kill her at that time.
Later on, at around 12:30 pm, Ratri's father Ranju Pramanik was informed that his daughter Ratri had died.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Ranju Pramanik filed a murder case with Gurudaspur Police Station (PS) as a plaintiff against Ratri's husband Naeem Hossain and her mother-in-law Arbi Begum.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gurudaspur PS Md Abdul Matin said the accused Naeem Hossain and Arbi Begum were arrested.
The reason behind the death of Ratri would be known after getting the autopsy report.
However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action will be taken after investigation, the OC added.
BOGURA: A man was stabbed to death by miscreants in the district town on Friday evening.
The incident took place in Homeo College area of Koigari area in the town at around 7:30pm.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 45, could not be known immediately.
Shajahanpur PS OC Abdullah Al Mamun said a group of miscreants attacked the man in Homeo College area at Koigari of the town in the evening, and stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving the man severely injured.
Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SZRMCH morgue for an autopsy.
However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.


