Traditional boat race held in Naogaon

NAOGAON, Oct 8: A traditional boat race was held in the Gutar Beel in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

Barrister Nizam Uddin Jalil John, MP, from Naogaon-5, was present as the chief guest in the event.

A total of four teams participated in the competition in two groups. About 60 to 62 sailors were seen in each boat.

Thousands of people including women and children flocked along the banks of the beel to see this boat race. Many spectators appeared with engine driven boats decorated in different colours.

At the beginning of the competition, several boats were lowered into the beel to the beat of drums. The boatmen participated in the race wearing colourful clothes including red, blue and yellow. At that time, millions of spectators encouraged them with slogans and applause.

Shikarpur Union Parisahad (UP) Chairman Kazi Rukunuzzaman Tuku said the boat race has been organized like every year to bring back the ancient traditions of the village. Such competitions were and will be organized to build a drug free society and keep the youth away from mobile phone addiction, the UP chairman added.















