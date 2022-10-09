10 people drown in 9 dists

A total of 10 people including eight minor children and a teenage girl drowned in separate incidents in nine districts- Sunamganj, Patuakhali, Sirajganj, Moulvibazar, Pabna, Kushtia, Kurigram, Chattogram and Cumilla, in three days.

SUNAMGANJ: Two minor girls drowned in a haor in Shantiganj Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Fahima Begum, 7, daughter of Borhan Uddin, and Faiza, 7, daughter of Lal Mia. Both of them were residents of Hasarchar Village under Patharia Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, Fahima and Faiza drowned in the Sanghai Haor in the afternoon while they were playing near its bank.

Later on, locals recovered their bodies from the haor.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: A minor child drowned in a ditch in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah, 2, son of Imam Hossain Pyda, a resident of Moddho Arojbegi Village in the upazila.

Dashmina Union Parishad (UP) Member (W) Salma Nizam said Abdullah fell down in a ditch in front of the house while he was playing on the yard at around 12:45 pm.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued Abdullah's senseless body floating on water in the ditch and rushed to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead, the UP member added.

SIRAJGANJ: A man drowned in the Jamuna River in the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Siraj, 45, son of late Gafur Hossain, a resident of Hossainpur Baganbari Mohalla under Sirajganj Municipality.

Sirajganj Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Team Leader Nurul Islam said Siraj was catching fish in the river in Sheikh Russell Shishu Park Ghat area at around 2:30pm. At one stage, he started bathing in it, but went missing in the river due to stream of a b

ulkhead.

On information, fire service personnel rushed in and rescued him after 20 minutes of effort.

The team, later, took him to Sirajganj 25-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A minor boy drowned in a haor in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Tawhidul Islam Tajim, 7, son of Ashraful Azam, a resident of Moulvigaon Village under Brahmanbazar Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Tajim fell down in a haor nearby the house at noon.

Later on, locals recovered his body from the haor.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint is lodged from them.

Kulaura Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Aminul Islam confirmed the incident.

ISHWARDI, PABNA: A madrasa student drowned in a pond in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jisan Hossain, 8, son of Hasan Ali, a resident of Sultanpur Village under Dashuria Union in the upazila. He was a student of Dashuria Chandpur Madrasa in the area.

According to local source, Jisan fell down in a pond near his house while he was catching fish in it in the afternoon.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ishwardi PS Arbind Sarkar confirmed the incident.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A minor child drowned in a canal in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mim, 8, daughter of Mamun Ali, a resident of Kamalpur Village under Piarpur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Mim fell down in a canal next to her house in the afternoon while she was watching catching of fish there.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the girl and rushed her to Daulatpur Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A teenage girl drowned in a pond in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Chhoa Moni, 14, daughter of Saudi Arabia expatriate Sakku Miah, a resident of Satdargah Nandunefra Village under Thetrai Union in the upazila.

Locals and the family members of the deceased said the girl slipped into a pond nearby the house at around 1pm on Thursday, and went missing there.

Later on, the family members recovered her body from the pond.

Ulipur PS OC Sheikh Ashrafuzzaman confirmed the incident.

CHATTOGRAM: A minor child drowned in a pond in Raozan Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tajim, son of Md Maruf, a resident of Kagtia Maijpara Village under Pashchim Gujra Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that Tajim fell down into a pond behind their house in the morning while he was playing near its bank.

Later on, he was rescued and taken to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.

CUMILLA: A schoolboy drowned in a canal in Chauddagram Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Saimun, 9, son of Nuruzzaman, a resident of Narayanpur Village under Gholpasha Union in the upazila. He was a third grader of a local primary school.

It was learnt that Saimun drowned in a canal next to his house while he was swimming to cross the canal in the morning.

Locals rescued him and took Saimun to Chauddagram Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.















