Dry fish business faces setback at Chatmohar



The process of preparing dry fish going on at Chatmohar. photo: observer

Most fish traders are yet to start their fish trading. Only two to four traders have started their fish business. But they are counting losses as this year's poor netting of fishes has caused price hike of fresh fishes.

Usually fish-drying activities at different chatals begin at a limited scale in the month of Bhadra. With water receding, fish supply starts going up. But beels started drying up in the first week of Aswin.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, dry fish traders said, Chalanbeel fishermen are not getting usual fishes this year despite reduced water level at the beel. Fishes are almost absent in the beel.

Fish drying would begin in full swing by Kartik-Agrahayan in the last years.

A visit found dismal supply of fresh fishes at chatals in Mahishluti area of Tarash Upazila.

Though the dry fish season began, normal labourer activities were not seen in different areas of Chalanbeel.

Earlier hundreds of men and women would remain busy at Chatals in fish purchasing, washing, drying and separating processes.

While moving on Bonpara-Hatikumrul highway in the past, people would smell dry fish at Mahishluti area. But it is not smelt this year.

Besides, such dull activities of fish drying were seen in other areas, such as Atrai, Chatmohar, Bhangura, Gurudaspur, Singra, Haalti, Lahiri and Mohanour.

Once, huge fishes would be netted in 48 beels, 14 canals and 11 rivers within Chalanbeel region.

In the beginning of the rainy season, fishers would catch fishes with different tools. Later on, fishes would be sent to different parts of the country. By ending of the season, surplus fishes would be dried up.

Dry fishes would be sent to different bazaars of Sayedpur, Nilphamari and other northern areas.

Recently fish species have disappeared significantly while netting abundance got decreased. Despite that about 100 dry fish traders and thousands of labourers would live on dry fish trading and activities.

One Nannu Hossain of Shapgari Village in Gurudaspur Upazila has been running dry fish businesses for about the last 20 years.

"Our businesses would begin fully in Bhadra in other years. Now we're working to install chatals only this time. Beel water is receding. Short netting causes price hike of fishes," he said.

Punti fish of Chalanbeel holds huge demand, he further said. "It costs us higher to send fishes to Nilphamari, Sayedpour and Rangour bazaars. Fishes are salted in little quantity for preservation. The dry fish trade depends on lots."

There is no fish-processing system and big dry fish bazaar at Chalanbeel, he said, adding, that is why dry fish traders are facing losses.

Dry fish trader Mofazzal Hossain of Handial Purba Bazar said, at present Punti and Chanda fishes are netted; they are buying these small fishes at Tk 40-45 per kg; four maund fresh fishes make one maund dry fish.

In Sayedpur bazaars, per kg dry Punti and Chanda are selling at Tk 200-300 on the size basis. "So far I am incurring loss," he added.

Delwar Hossain of Sekendaspour of Ullapara Upazila said, fry production has fallen drastically due to reckless netting of fishes by banned Chinese nets. So the crisis of fishes has turned severe, he added.

Chatmohar Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Sujit Kumar Munsi said, this year natural fish production has been poor in open marshes of beels due to shortage of rain water. But pond-based fish production has increased compared to the last year, he added.

















CHATMOHAR, PABNA, Oct 8: Fresh fish crisis has appeared severe in chatals (fish-drying yards) in Chatmohar Upazila of the district due to lack of netting fish adequately from the Chalanbeel.Most fish traders are yet to start their fish trading. Only two to four traders have started their fish business. But they are counting losses as this year's poor netting of fishes has caused price hike of fresh fishes.Usually fish-drying activities at different chatals begin at a limited scale in the month of Bhadra. With water receding, fish supply starts going up. But beels started drying up in the first week of Aswin.While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, dry fish traders said, Chalanbeel fishermen are not getting usual fishes this year despite reduced water level at the beel. Fishes are almost absent in the beel.Fish drying would begin in full swing by Kartik-Agrahayan in the last years.A visit found dismal supply of fresh fishes at chatals in Mahishluti area of Tarash Upazila.Though the dry fish season began, normal labourer activities were not seen in different areas of Chalanbeel.Earlier hundreds of men and women would remain busy at Chatals in fish purchasing, washing, drying and separating processes.While moving on Bonpara-Hatikumrul highway in the past, people would smell dry fish at Mahishluti area. But it is not smelt this year.Besides, such dull activities of fish drying were seen in other areas, such as Atrai, Chatmohar, Bhangura, Gurudaspur, Singra, Haalti, Lahiri and Mohanour.Once, huge fishes would be netted in 48 beels, 14 canals and 11 rivers within Chalanbeel region.In the beginning of the rainy season, fishers would catch fishes with different tools. Later on, fishes would be sent to different parts of the country. By ending of the season, surplus fishes would be dried up.Dry fishes would be sent to different bazaars of Sayedpur, Nilphamari and other northern areas.Recently fish species have disappeared significantly while netting abundance got decreased. Despite that about 100 dry fish traders and thousands of labourers would live on dry fish trading and activities.One Nannu Hossain of Shapgari Village in Gurudaspur Upazila has been running dry fish businesses for about the last 20 years."Our businesses would begin fully in Bhadra in other years. Now we're working to install chatals only this time. Beel water is receding. Short netting causes price hike of fishes," he said.Punti fish of Chalanbeel holds huge demand, he further said. "It costs us higher to send fishes to Nilphamari, Sayedpour and Rangour bazaars. Fishes are salted in little quantity for preservation. The dry fish trade depends on lots."There is no fish-processing system and big dry fish bazaar at Chalanbeel, he said, adding, that is why dry fish traders are facing losses.Dry fish trader Mofazzal Hossain of Handial Purba Bazar said, at present Punti and Chanda fishes are netted; they are buying these small fishes at Tk 40-45 per kg; four maund fresh fishes make one maund dry fish.In Sayedpur bazaars, per kg dry Punti and Chanda are selling at Tk 200-300 on the size basis. "So far I am incurring loss," he added.Delwar Hossain of Sekendaspour of Ullapara Upazila said, fry production has fallen drastically due to reckless netting of fishes by banned Chinese nets. So the crisis of fishes has turned severe, he added.Chatmohar Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Sujit Kumar Munsi said, this year natural fish production has been poor in open marshes of beels due to shortage of rain water. But pond-based fish production has increased compared to the last year, he added.