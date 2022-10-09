Shashi Tharoor rejects talks of opting out of party chief race

NEW DELHI, Oct 8: Congress presidential polls candidate Shashi Tharoor on Saturday dismissed talk of him withdrawing from the election, asserting that he never backs down from a challenge and "it is a fight to the finish".

Tharoor, who has been aggressively campaigning in the polls, also asserted that it was a "friendly contest" within the party that was taking place and he is here to stay the course. Tharoor is set to take on Mallikarjun Kharge in the polls.

"There are rumours going around attributed to sources in Delhi that I am withdrawing (from the polls) today. Let me assure you, I don't withdraw from a challenge, never have all my life, never will," the MP from Thiruvnathapuram said in a video message on Twitter.

"This is a struggle, it is a friendly contest within the party, but it is a fight to the finish and I am here to stay the course. Please come and vote on October 17. For me, 'Think tomorrow, think Tharoor'," Tharoor said.

Meanwhile, Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday rubbished allegations that the new party chief will be remote controlled by the Gandhi family.

"Both the people (Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor) who are standing (for the Congress presidential election) have a position and perspective. They are people of stature and understanding. I don't think either of them is going to be a remote control. I think, frankly, this tone is insulting to both of them," he said.

Earlier,dismissing the remote control allegations, Kharge on Friday said, "People say I am a remote control and work from backstage. They say I will do what Sonia Gandhi will say. Let me tell you that there is no such thing as remote control in Congress. People take decisions together. It is your thinking. I know that a few people are trying to create this idea." -PTI, HT