The US midterm election for dummies

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 241

WASHINGTON, Oct 8: It is only two years since US President Joe Biden was swept to power in one of the most fraught elections Washington has witnessed, but all eyes are already on the next nationwide vote.
Biden isn't up for re-election until 2024, but candidates vying for positions large and small -- from county commissioner or tribal chief to US senator -- will be sweating the outcome of Election Day on November 8.
As Democratic and Republican nominees duke it out in the final weeks of the campaign trail, here is a guide to what's at stake.
US voters decide every two years who gets the majority in both chambers of Congress -- and whether the president will get any new policies passed or if the opposition will be able to frustrate the agenda.
All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are on the ballot, as well as 35 of the 100 Senate seats.
Governors' mansions are also up for grabs in 36 states, and there are elections for state-level lawmakers, secretaries of state and attorneys general.
Those more local contests will affect state policies on a range of issues from abortion access to voting rights and Covid-19 restrictions.
In a typical midterm, the party in the White House suffers double-digit losses in the House -- 26 on average since World War II -- and around four Senate seats as voters seek a check on the president's power.
For much of 2022 the traditional indicators were pointing to business as usual, with Biden's approval rating hovering around 40 percent, the pandemic dragging into a third year and inflation at a 40-year high.
But Democrats have been emboldened by a summer sea-change in the political outlook, buoyed by a spate of legislative achievements, unpopular Republican curbs on abortion and falling gas prices.
Neutral analysts expect a modest gain for House Republicans of 10 to 20 seats -- enough to win back control of the chamber but not enough for a commanding majority.    -AFP


