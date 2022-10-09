Business Event

Video
Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Labour and Employment State Minister Begum Mannujan Sufian, MP (wearing face mask) and Labour and Employment Ministry Secretary Md. Ehsan-E-Elahi receive a donation cheque approximately for Tk 8 crore 7 lakh from senior officials of Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL) and Unilever Consumer Care Limited (UCL), on behalf of the 'Labour Welfare Foundation' fund under the Ministry at the Bangladesh Secretariat in the capital recently. The senior officials were UBL Director of Supply Chain Ruhul Quddus, Legal Director and Company Secretary SOM Rashed Quayum and Director Corporate Affairs Partnerships, Communications Ms. Shamima Akhter and UCL Regulatory Affairs Head and Company Secretary Mohammad Naharul Molla.


