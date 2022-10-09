Ukraine seeks to rebuild economy with defiant small businesses

Oct 8: Victoriia Maslova abandoned her herbal cosmetics factory in the Ukrainian town of Bucha on the first day of Russia's invasion of the country, fleeing to Poland with her mother and three younger brothers when rockets began hitting a nearby airport.

A month later, they were back in Ukraine, determined to keep manufacturing Maslova's plant-based cosmetics brand, Vesna.

"We love Ukraine. We wanted to return to our country and work here," says Maslova, 24, who founded the business seven years ago with her mother, Inna Skarzhynska, 44.

To reverse the economic shock caused by the biggest war in Europe since World War Two, Ukraine's government is pinning its hopes on the entrepreneurial resolve of people like Maslova, along with the return of millions of refugees - and large-scale international financial aid.

Waiting until after Russia's chaotic withdrawal in April from Bucha, a town near Kyiv now notorious for an occupation that left civilians' bodies strewn in the streets, Maslova's mother returned to the factory. The shop floor had been looted and was in disarray, but she salvaged some equipment and loaded it on a truck. They set up a new operation in the relative calm of Lviv, some 450 km (280 miles) west near the Polish border.

Five months later, Vesna products are sold in more countries than ever, including Poland and Lithuania, and Maslova recently won a deal to produce goods for a private label in the United States, she said. All the while, the company has been donating skincare and haircare products, labeled "You are our hero", to women and men serving at the front.

The war, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", is now nearing its eighth month. Despite recent wins for Ukraine on the battlefield, experts believe it could drag on for a long time yet, leaving millions of Ukrainians displaced within the country and nearly 8 million outside its borders.

So, at the same time as Ukraine's forces fight to regain territory seized by Russia since the Feb. 24 invasion, the government in Kyiv is racing to steady the economy, and to find employment opportunities for those who fled homes, jobs and businesses in the east and south.

The economy is expected to shrink by more than a third this year, but with businesses reopening, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko sees output stabilizing and growing by as much as 15% in 2023, albeit from a low base. And in a decade, she dreams of it more than doubling from pre-war levels to reach $500 billion, helped by foreign investments and European Union accession.

"We always say that we have two fronts: one is the military one and the other one is the economic front," Svyrydenko told Reuters in an interview in the basement of Ukraine's imposing Soviet-era Cabinet of Ministers building, where the corridors and windows are crowded with sand bags. "The economic one is not less important than the military one."

Small- and medium-sized businesses like Maslova's are core to the government efforts.

Economic activity froze across the country after the war began, but restaurants, retail shops and even night clubs are now visibly open again in Kyiv, Lviv and other non-occupied cities, even in Zaporizhzhia, near a besieged nuclear power plant.

The economy ministry has helped 700 companies relocate from frontline areas, of which 480 have already resumed operations, Svyrydenko said. Those companies are benefiting from the return of an estimated 3 million refugees, helping demand, while money trickles back into the economy from renewed exports, including from three Black Sea ports.

To help displaced companies make a fresh start, the Ukraine Investment and Trade Facilitation Center in Lviv, is offering firms rent-free access to office and manufacturing space, a valuable lifeline.

The task facing the country, and entrepreneurs like Maslova, is daunting, given a recent World Bank and European Union estimate of war damages totalling nearly $100 billion and ongoing Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure.

Ukraine also faces mounting budget problems, despite a freeze in debt payments agreed by Western government creditors this month and by private creditors in August. It is seeking foreign aid, but also needs private capital to rebuild.

Any investments will require security assurances and strong accountability, given what the German Marshall Fund called Ukraine's "history of corruption", in a report last month.

Top economic experts from Ukraine, the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and other donors will work through some of these questions at a recovery conference hosted by Germany in Berlin on Oct 25.

Near the Russian border, fierce fighting has drained Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, of three-quarters of its 2 million residents, although the recent Ukrainian advances have taken back nearby territory.

Rockets damaged Evgeniy Safonov's wine bar in Kharkiv, but he is already scouting out new locations in safer cities and wants to return to Kharkiv eventually.

"Our investors are interested, even now," he says. "Call me brave or stupid, I know. But our planning horizon is a matter of days. You never know what tomorrow will bring." -Reuters







