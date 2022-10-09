

Canada jobless rate drops slightly to 5.2pc in Sept

The unemployment rate fell 0.2 percentage points to 5.2 percent as fewer people searched for work -- beating forecasts.

But analysts were not swayed, suggesting it was a blip linked to the fall return to school -- notably for in-person classes after two years of pandemic lockdowns and virtual learning.

"On the surface it might look like the Canadian labor market has recovered from the cold it caught early in the summer, but the details suggest otherwise," Desjardins analyst Royce Mendes commented in a research note.

A slightly more optimistic Andrew Grantham at CIBC Economics said the data showed the labor market has "broken out of a three month slump," but he acknowledged that only about 20 percent of the jobs lost from June to August had been recovered.

He noted gains in education (+46,000) and health (+24,000), but added that "plenty of other sectors posted declines in a sign that higher interest rates and a cooling economy are straining the labor market."

According to Statistics Canada, the education and health sector gains were offset by losses in manufacturing (-28,000), information, culture and recreation (-22,000), transportation and warehousing (-18,000) and public administration (-12,000).

Wages, it said, increased in almost all sectors by an average of 5.2 percent -- below inflation, which peaked at 8.1 percent in June before cooling bit by bit to seven percent in August.

Analysts said the recent jobs data is not likely to deter the Bank of Canada from raising its key lending rate by another 50 basis point later this month. It's currently at 3.25 percent.

But Grantham said increasing signs of a slowing economy could "bring a more cautious approach from policymakers thereafter." -AFP





OTTAWA, Oct 8: Canada gained a modest 21,000 net jobs in September, marking a labor market reversal after three consecutive monthly declines, the government statistical agency said Friday.The unemployment rate fell 0.2 percentage points to 5.2 percent as fewer people searched for work -- beating forecasts.But analysts were not swayed, suggesting it was a blip linked to the fall return to school -- notably for in-person classes after two years of pandemic lockdowns and virtual learning."On the surface it might look like the Canadian labor market has recovered from the cold it caught early in the summer, but the details suggest otherwise," Desjardins analyst Royce Mendes commented in a research note.A slightly more optimistic Andrew Grantham at CIBC Economics said the data showed the labor market has "broken out of a three month slump," but he acknowledged that only about 20 percent of the jobs lost from June to August had been recovered.He noted gains in education (+46,000) and health (+24,000), but added that "plenty of other sectors posted declines in a sign that higher interest rates and a cooling economy are straining the labor market."According to Statistics Canada, the education and health sector gains were offset by losses in manufacturing (-28,000), information, culture and recreation (-22,000), transportation and warehousing (-18,000) and public administration (-12,000).Wages, it said, increased in almost all sectors by an average of 5.2 percent -- below inflation, which peaked at 8.1 percent in June before cooling bit by bit to seven percent in August.Analysts said the recent jobs data is not likely to deter the Bank of Canada from raising its key lending rate by another 50 basis point later this month. It's currently at 3.25 percent.But Grantham said increasing signs of a slowing economy could "bring a more cautious approach from policymakers thereafter." -AFP