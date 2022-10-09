Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 October, 2022, 11:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India wants UK trade pact to boost services

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

NEW DELHI, Oct 8: The government is unlikely to agree to major tariff concessions, including on Scotch and automobiles, without getting a matching deal on services under the proposed bilateral trade agreement with the UK.
Given that tariffs are low in the UK, the only major concession that India can hope to get on the services front is easier access and a liberal visa regime for its students and professionals, something it managed to get with Australia under the interim trade deal or Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement. Officials indicated that New Delhi was looking for an improvement over what has been offered by Australia but the recent statements from London have dampened some of the bonhomie seen during the several rounds of talks.
Given the UK's domestic concerns, Indian negotiators are sceptical if the Liz Truss government can stick to the Diwali deadline.
In any case the Modi administration is in favour of getting a "good deal", instead of a "quick deal", with commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal stating on Friday that India will accord top priority to national interest, while negotiating free trade agreements (FTAs).
"FTAs to be entered into after thorough consultation with all stakeholders, including industry, and the government will not diverge from this approach for the sake of deadlines," the minister was quoted as saying in an official statement.
The vocal Scotch companies are lobbying hard for tariff concessions, arguing that Indian companies have nothing to lose, but the government is quite clear that there has to be a "good deal" for the economy in addition to benefits for the local ecosystem. In case of Australia, where India for the first time agreed to lower import duty on wine, a collaboration with local players was something that insisted on.    -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Business Event
Ukraine seeks to rebuild economy with defiant small businesses
Canada jobless rate drops slightly to 5.2pc in Sept
‘UK needs rate hikes, whatever the cost’
Carew ramps up alcohol production on higher demand
Beximco raises 32.5m euro overseas
No peace for India's rupee as mighty dollar thunders on
India wants UK trade pact to boost services


Latest News
Deadly clashes in West Bank, shooting attack in Jerusalem
ICPC 2021: DU team wins regional programming contest at BUBT
Holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi tody
North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles
Julian Assange supporters form human chain outside UK Parliament
Tajul hails prospect of waste-to-energy revolution
President urges Buddhist leaders to build peaceful country
Two workers killed as roof collapses in Khagrachhari
Russia names new general to lead Ukraine offensive
We don’t need any external advices for Bangladesh: Momen
Most Read News
Julian Assange supporters form human chain outside UK Parliament
11 killed as bus catches fire in India's Maharashtra
Elon Musk offers proposal to resolve China-Taiwan tensions
The members of DB  in a special drive seized a huge amount of foreign liquor
Registration to be start on Oct 7
Climate insurance facilities in country a must
Illegal parking of heavy vehicles on the roadside along the Beribadh
20 tested positive for C-19 in Ctg
Russia names new general to lead Ukraine offensive
The EU and Bangladesh: Natural Partners in the Climate Crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft