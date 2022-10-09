

Chery Auto debuts BD journey led by Tamim Iqbal

The company started its journey with a launching ceremony which took place at the Grand Ballroom of the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden Hotel in the capital on Friday, says a press release.

Bangladesh star cricketer Tamim Iqbal has been signed as the brand ambassador of Chery Bangladesh. The newest hybrid and electric automobile models from Chery Bangladesh will soon be available on the Bangladeshi market.

With over 25 years of experience in the international market, Chery automobile company ltd, has been serving over 10 million customers in 80 countries. Chery has established itself as an international brand focusing on technology, innovation, accessibility and on-road performance.

The cars of the Chery brand have been made with a fusion of European design language and Oriental aesthetics. In 2012, Chery entered into a high-end joint venture with Jaguar Land Rover group to collaborate on design and technological development aspects of their manufacturing.

Much of Chery's global success may be attributed to their global automotive Research and Design team. The team consists of more than 5,500 employees, with centers established in China, Germany, United States and Brazil.

For this current year, Chery is launching two models in Bangladesh - the Tiggo 4 Pro and their Flagship Model - Tiggo 8 Pro. Chery Bangladesh is confident about its products' value and willing to provide thorough after-sales support at their own service center with genuine parts. Customers will be getting 5 years warranty and 100,000km of mileage for their cars.













