SCB Chairman leaves Dhaka for Thailand



Md. Rezaul Karim

The event is scheduled to be held from October 10 to 12 at Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn, Bangkok, under the aegis of Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC).

Md. Rezaul Karim will be accompanied by SCB Senior Vice Chairman Md. Md. Ariful Ahsan and Director Arzu Rahman Bhuiyan, says a press release.

The meeting will discuss on ASA and GSA Activities of 2022-2023; Thailand's Economic Development Strategy, Logistics and Transport Development Plan and Government supports in Thailand; Global Maritime Crisis: Lesson Learned and Future Plan; Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Development Plan; Single Rail Transport Operator and Dry Port Development Projects; Port Community System and 2022 Cargo bill of Right. Country Report of all member countries will be presented in the meeting.

Besides, Election of New ASA Chairman will be held. Apart from Bangladesh, European, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thai, Korea, Malaysian Shippers' Council and Macau Shippers' Association and American Association of Exporters and Importers representatives will also attend the meeting.

















Md. Rezaul Karim, Chairman, Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) and Vice- Chairman, Asian Shippers' Alliance leaves Dhaka today (Sunday) for Thailand to attend the Asian Shippers' Alliance (ASA) and Global Shippers' Alliance (GSA) Annual Meeting.The event is scheduled to be held from October 10 to 12 at Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn, Bangkok, under the aegis of Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC).Md. Rezaul Karim will be accompanied by SCB Senior Vice Chairman Md. Md. Ariful Ahsan and Director Arzu Rahman Bhuiyan, says a press release.The meeting will discuss on ASA and GSA Activities of 2022-2023; Thailand's Economic Development Strategy, Logistics and Transport Development Plan and Government supports in Thailand; Global Maritime Crisis: Lesson Learned and Future Plan; Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Development Plan; Single Rail Transport Operator and Dry Port Development Projects; Port Community System and 2022 Cargo bill of Right. Country Report of all member countries will be presented in the meeting.Besides, Election of New ASA Chairman will be held. Apart from Bangladesh, European, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thai, Korea, Malaysian Shippers' Council and Macau Shippers' Association and American Association of Exporters and Importers representatives will also attend the meeting.